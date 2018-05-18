Are you set for Rugby Bikefest?

Rugby Bikefest is set to thunder into town on Sunday – and it looks like it’s going to be the best yet.

The festival will be on in the town centre between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, May 20.

The free family-friendly bike festival includes a ‘ride-in’, bike stalls, displays, children’s entertainment, live music and food.

A highlight of the day for visitors and riders is the ‘ride-in’ – where hundreds of bikes rumble through the town.

Cllr Heather Timms, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “Rugby Bikefest kick starts the summer events programme in the town centre and always attracts hundreds of visitors.

“This year’s Bikefest looks set to be the biggest and best yet, giving The Rugby Town a fantastic opportunity to showcase all it has to offer to visitors from across the country.”

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First managing director said: “The Bikefest is one of Rugby’s biggest and most popular events attracting thousands of people into the town centre.

“Each year it continues to grow and visitors come from the local area but also travel from London, Nottingham, Gloucester, Birmingham and further afield.”

Those wishing to kickstart Bikefest early can attend a launch party from 7pm on Saturday, May 19, at the Court House on North Street.

The party will host two live bands, ‘Locked & Loaded’ as well as a disco.

Entrance is £5 on the door and all proceeds will go to British Biker Relief – which supports motorcyclists who have sustained serious injuries in traffic accidents.

From noon to 6pm on Sunday, May 20, Captain Christmas and DJs Mark and Mick Entwistle will be at Bar 29 on Sheep Street.

They are planning to revive the spirit of Rugby’s Free Rock Discos.