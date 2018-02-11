Argos launch knock-off Princess Eugenie engagement ring at fraction of the cost

If your other half dreams of a wedding fit for a princess then the latest addition to the Argos catalogue looks set to make any budget conscious bride-to-be say yes.

The Revere 18ct Rose Gold Plated Silver Morganite Colour CZ Ring from Argos has taken direct inspiration from the Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring but for a fraction of the cost.

The young royal’s engagement ring is padparadscha sapphire, one of the rarest in the world, and costs an estimated £100,000.

Argos’ copycat creation on the other hand has been made with Sterling Silver and 9ct rose gold accents and features a round morganite stone surrounded by shimmering stone.

It costs a budget friendly £32.99.

Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring was designed by the couple and is a sentimental nod to the mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson, who also had a similarly designed wedding ring.