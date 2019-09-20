Around 100 Extinction Rebellion activists march through Rugby's pollution hotspots

Around 100 Rugbeians took to the streets on Saturday, September 14, to protest what they view as a lack of progress in tackling air pollution in the borough.

The Extinction Rebellion activists through Rugby’s two pollution hotspots, beginning in Dunchurch and finishing at the William Webb Ellis statue on the gyratory.

Picture submitted by Rugby Extinction Rebellion.

Chants of ‘Whose planet? Our planet!’ rang out through the streets and protesters pushed a skeleton in a pushchair and a manikin in a cardboard coffin.

Others wore breathing apparatus and waved placards and banners as they called for a change in the way we deal with air pollution.

One of the lead organisers of the march, Adam Sheridan, describing his feelings after the march said he was ‘buzzing’.

He added: “I now feel we have a chance to build this into something very powerful in Rugby.”

A spokesperson for the environmentalist group, which has branches across the country, said they were protesting the ‘seemingly never-ending expansion’ of Rugby and what they view as the failure of local authorities to take adequate measures to address the quality of our air.

At the end of the march, Samren Reddy – a member of the UK Youth Parliament and originator of Rugby’s ‘Youth Strike 4 Climate’ – delivered a speech which was received by the gathered crowd.

And, after the march, Rugby Extinction Rebellion, like other local branches around the country, re-declared their rebellion by affixing the Declaration of Rebellion to the doors of Rugby Town Hall.

Cllrs Neil Sandison and Jim Ellis were present for the march.

To learn more, visit www.rugbyxr.org.uk or www.facebook.com/groups/RugbyExtinctionRebellion.