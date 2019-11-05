Around 50 firefighters battled Rugby's Cemex fire - now believed to have been caused by machine fault

Photo credit: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shortly after 2am this morning Warwickshire Fire and Rescue fire control was alerted to a fire at the Lawford Road Plant.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said there were multiple seats of fire in one of the site's 70-metre towers.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a fault with the machinery of a feeding belt that was carrying materials.

Around 50 fire fighters from four different areas were involved

When the incident was at its worse, eight appliances and additional support vehicles were on site - this included an aerial turntable ladder.

Rugby firefighters were supported by firefighters from the West Midlands, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire services - with up to 50 firefighters present.

Breathing apparatus was used and crews tackled the fire from multiple high-rise positions using the turntable ladder.

The fire has been extinguished and no one was harmed.

Two appliances from Rugby remain on site to dampen down.

Cemex staff supported the fire crews and ensured their emergency protocol was followed.

Cemex praises the firefighters who 'rapidly' brought situation under control

In a statement earlier this morning, a spokesperson for Cemex praised firefighters for their help.

The spokesperson said: "We are grateful for the attendance of the fire service who brought the incident under control rapidly and limited the damage to equipment.