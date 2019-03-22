Author signs new fast-paced thriller at Rugby Library

The author of a new fast-paced thriller will be signing copies of his book at Rugby Library on April 13.

Peter Aengenheister, a former editor of the Rugby Advertiser, has penned a book set against three decades of East/West sabre rattling.

He said Armour Piercing is full of adventure, twists and turns.

Peter has had an overwhelming response to the book so far and is already well on the way with book two of the Armour series, ‘Armour Plated’. The final book in the series is ‘Armour-geddon’.

He said: “I will have some books available to buy at the signing and the opportunity to order.

“I will be delighted to sign any that people have already bought.”

The book signing takes place be at the library from 11am - 1pm.

Armour Piercing is available from Amazon.