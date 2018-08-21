Authorities "fully engaged" with Bilton School to move travellers from playing fields

Rugby council leader Michael Stokes said Warwickshire council and the police are "fully engaged" and working with Bilton School to remove an unauthorised traveller encampment from the school's playing fields.

The statement comes after reports of a traveller encampment on the school's playing fields this morning, August 21.

Cllr Stokes said: "Cllr Keeling [ Admirals and Cawston Ward] and myself have been working with Cllr Peter Butlin as the local WCC (Warwickshire County Council) Councillor with regard to the illegal travellers that have moved onto the Bilton School playing fields.

"This morning we’ve visited site and can confirm that WCC and Warwickshire Police are fully engaged and working with the school to have the travellers removed ASAP."

The Advertiser reached the school for a comment and was told headteacher Tim Chambers will give a statement tomorrow.

Cllr Stokes added: "It seems that yet again the travellers have gained access to local Facebook groups so we would advise caution about anything posted and would assume it is public."

Click here to report an illegal encampment and the view the latest updates on existing encampments.