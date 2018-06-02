Award for Rugby home care company

A Rugby-based home care company has won an award based on glowing recommendations it receives from its clients, their families and friends.

Home Instead Senior Care specialises in providing at-home care to the elderly, and has been named one of the 20 most recommended providers as part of the Home Care Awards 2018.

The awards are based on nearly 10,000 genuine independent reviews left on the homecare.co.uk website, and this is the second time that the Rugby office has taken one of the top spots.

The business was rated highly across all categories – including overall standard, staff, care/support, management, treating people with dignity and value for money – and received an overall rating of 9.8 out of 10.

Sarah Slater, director of Home Instead Rugby, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised as one of the 20 most recommended home care companies.

“These reviews are provided by the people who matter to us most – our clients and their loved ones – so it is wonderful to know they think so highly of us.

“People use websites like homecare.co.uk to help them choose the care that is best for them or their relatives, and we are so proud to be providing a service that people can trust and rely on.”

One of the reviews of Home Instead Rugby reads: “Amazing care and support for Dad and all the family. It is so reassuring to have friendly, compassionate, knowledgeable and completely reliable carers willing to help with anything and everything. Big thank you from all of us.”

Amanda Hopkins, review manager at homecare.co.uk, says home care providers that treat people with dignity and respect, and offer personalised care, ‘are vital in today’s society where people are living longer and with more complex conditions’.

“They are also essential in enabling people to keep their independence and live in their own homes,” she said.

“Home Instead Senior Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care, and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care company. We feel it is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK.”

Home Instead provides care that is tailored to the individual needs of each client, and caregivers spend a minimum of an hour on each client visit, providing services that include companionship, meal preparation, housekeeping and personal care.