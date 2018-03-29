Barby teacher leads way for boy with muscle wasting disease

Children at Barby CE Primary School have put on their running shoes to help a boy with Muscular Dystrophy.

They supported sports teacher Steve Fenton who is taking on the London Marathon on April 22 for Archie’s Army.

His run is in aid of a young boy locally who suffers from the muscle wasting condition Muscular Dystrophy.

As part of Steve’s continued training, led a lunchtime club so that we could train for the run and then on Monday 26th March the whole school took part in a sponsored run around the school field.

He completed a half marathon, the rest of the school were challenged to run as far as possible.

Steve said: “I’ve always wanted to do the marathon, it’s on my Bucket List, what better way to do it on behalf of a charity for someone local to me.

All together the children and staff at Barby CE School ran 272 miles.

Jody Toone eadteacher, said: “Chelsey in Year 6 managed to run the same distance as Steve Fenton – 13.1 miles in two hours 20 minutes without stopping – this is a fantastic achievement. We have raised over £900 in sponsorship for this fantastic charity.”

She added: “We would like to say good luck with the full marathon on April 22 Mr Fenton.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=SteveFenton&pageUrl=1