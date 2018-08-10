'Beginning of the End' as authors sign copies of book in Rugby bookshop

Two authors will be signing copies of their supernatural thriller, The Bitter End, at a Rugby bookshop.

This is Rugby-born author Robert D Tysall’s first novel – while Coventry-based Ann Evans has previously written 30 books.

The pair said they were nervous as to how their collaboration would be received.

They were amazed to see that on the book’s launch day, July 4, it hit the number one spot in Psychic books on Amazon.com, number three in Ghosts and number five in Witches and Wizards – although they said there are no wizards in the novel.

The pair, who have worked together as a writer and photographer team for many years, have been working on The Bitter End for four years.

Robert fitted the book around his musical career and his work as a freelance photographer – while Ann has been working on this while writing shorter books.

The signing takes place this Saturday, August 11, at Hunt’s Book Shop, High Street, from from 11am-2pm. Ann said: “It’s quite a dark story which has provoked some very interesting reviews.”