Bilton's new panto will have you 'Hook-ed'

It will be up, up and away for Bilton Pantomummers this weekend when the popular drama group stages its 20th panto, a fresh take on the much-loved tale of Peter Pan.

The action takes place at Rugby High School with four performances from Friday to Sunday.

The group was set up as a Millennium project to encourage the arts in Bilton and still upholds its original vision by welcoming people aged eight and above who live, work or go to school in Bilton, to get involved on stage or behind the scenes.

This year’s cast has 43 performers, made up of young people and adults who have been rehearsing since September.

The new script has been written by Jonathan Patton, who also directs and has found himself unexpectedly on stage after a member of the cast was not well enough to do the performances.

He said: “We have had a wonderful time rehearsing this show which has got plenty of audience participation, jokes galore and some great choreography, so come and see what great talent we have in the area - we hope you’ll be impressed.”

As well as priding itself on creating memorable shows, it has also raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

In addition to a donation to Great Ormond Street Hospital for performing Peter Pan, this year the group will be supporting Rugby Autism Network and PSC Support, the charity that helps people affected by Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, through a raffle and by refreshments which are offered on a ‘by donation’ basis.

The performances are this Friday, March 1, at 7.30pm, Saturday, March 2 at 3pm, which will be signed by a British Sign Language interpreter, Saturday, March 2, at 7.30pm and Sunday, March 3, at 3pm.

Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5 for children, available from the post office and chemist in Bilton village, Woodlands Premier in Cymbeline Way and on the door.