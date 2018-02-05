Birdwatch is a real ‘tweet’ in Frankton

Bird-lovers in the Rugby area have been keeping track of their feathered friends who visit their gardens.

Residents have been taking photographs and keeping records as part of Birdwatch 2018, run by the RSPB from January 27-29.

Frankton resident Jackie Hinks has captured a number of different birds in her garden.

She said: “I like to attract birds and I am well rewarded.

“I’ve seen goldfinches, female and male blackcaps and pied woodpeckers.”

Jackie added: “The blackcaps are particularly interesting as they should be in Africa, but increasingly a few are over-wintering here and ‘my pair’ have been resident for three years.

“They are very timid and the pictures had to be taken through the dining room window.”

Free sessions have been taking place for children at Pets at Home in Rugby as part of Birdwatch.

Store manager, Aaron Fletcher, said: “It’s great that we can use our My Pet Pals workshops to support a great charity like the RSPB, who work to help threatened birds and wildlife so that our towns, coast and countryside can remain full of fascinating and diverse wildlife.”

John Capper, RSPB national account manager, added: “By attending these events we hope children will have all the knowledge they need to get involved in our Big Garden Birdwatch.”

Now in its 39th year, Birdwatch is a chance for people of all ages to count birds in their garden. The results will be out later this year.