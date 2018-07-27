Body found in search for teenager at Blue Lagoon area in Bishops Itchington

Police searching the Blue Lagoon area in Bishops Itchington have recovered a body from the water.

The body was found at around 10.50am this morning (Friday).

Police were called at around 6.30pm last night (Thursday July 26) after concerns were raised for a 17-year-old boy who was reported to have entered the water.

Formal ID has yet to take place but next of kin has been informed. A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

A cordon is in place and the B4451 remains closed at this time.

Inspector Rupert Atkinson said: “The family are being supported by specially trained officers and we would ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Photo from the scene near the quarry at Bishops Itchington.

“I would like to thank everyone in the local community and on social media who has offered their help since yesterday evening.”