Brave estate agent staff join Hope4 volunteers for freezing sleep out in Rugby

Brave staff at a Rugby estate agents joined Hope4 volunteers for a freezing sleep out to raise money for the homeless charity.

Sam Funnell and Claire Heritage slept in temperatures that dropped to below freezing for the fundraiser on February 1.

The team remained positive and had an entertaining evening with the other volunteers, building cardboard forts and joining together for dinner.

It was the third sleep out Sam Funnell, branch manager, and Claire, marketing manager, have taken part in.

Sam, who was fighting off the flu, said: “We made it through what was an extremely cold night.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable at times, but so pleasing to see 15 other fundraisers all doing their bit for Hope4.

“We are very pleased to report that between Claire and myself, we have raised more than £1,000, which is a fantastic.”

Hope4 needs an average of £200 per day to run the day centre. The centre recently opened their newly refurbished premises with new meeting rooms, washing facilities and services. NHS nurses visit Hope4 to support their clients’ feet and back issues, a common problem among rough sleepers.

Hope4 provides breakfast and lunch for the homeless community. Clients can use their time at Hope4 to seek advice, learn computer skills, apply for jobs, relax and socialise.