BREAKING: Government inspector recommends 1,500 Lodge Farm plan be scrapped from Rugby's Local Plan

The Lodge Farm, Brinklow and Coton House housing plans should be axed from the Local Plan, said Government inspector Mike Hayden.

Mr Hayden made the recommendations in a letter he wrote to Rugby council after the recent second round of Local Plan hearings ended.

In the letter, which Rugby council received today, Mr Hayden said that, subject to further public consultation and sustainability appraisal, the Lodge Farm, Brinklow and Coton House allocations of housing should be removed, with additional housing on the proposed allocations at Long Lawford and Binley Woods to compensate.

He further states that additional protection should be given to the Brandon Stadium site, and land should be set aside for two years in case it is needed for a possible secondary school at Coton Park East.



The “main modifications” should be included in a public consultation alongside a series of other modifications that were proposed during the course of the public hearing sessions that were held at the beginning of the year.

David Thompson, chairman of campaign group Stand Against Lodge Farm Village (SALV), said: "It's wonderful news. I am very pleased that the inspector has recognised the strength of the arguments we have made since the proposal was put in the draft local plan."

John Tantu, also from SALV, said: "I'm absolutely blown away. I think we are just extraordinarily relieved that reason has prevailed. It's been a very long and difficult road for us and the council had refused to listen to reason - which had been very disappointing."

We'll bring you further information, and reactions, as we get them.