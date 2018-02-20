BREAKING: Robbery on Bilton Road

The Advertiser has received a report of a cash transit armed robbery on Bilton Road which saw one injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the robbery, which involved a handgun, this afternoon, Tuesday February 20.

Police were called at 1.50pm to report of an cash in transit robbery in Lidl car park.

Two men are reported to have exited a car and approached a security van, before threatening the driver with what appeared to be a handgun.

The van driver sustained an injury to his ankle during the incident, and an ambulance was requested.

The offenders are reported to have left the car park in their vehicle in the direction of Leicester Road. No money was taken.

The offenders are described as three men, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. They were believed to be travelling in a dark-coloured car.

Detective sergeant Rhys Bower from Rugby CID said: "A thorough investigation has been launched following this incident and we are working hard to locate those responsible. As a result, the public may seen an increased police presence in the area whilst enquiries continue.

"I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has any further information to please get in touch. Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 198 of Tuesday 20 February.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org