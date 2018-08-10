Brinklow pub celebrates after winning marketing award

Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey has congratulated the landlord and staff of The Bulls Head in Brinklow for their recent success in the Ei Group Awards for Best Marketing Initiative.

In the last two years landlord Daniel Lengden has made great efforts to improve the pub by supporting local micro-breweries and organising events like open mic nights and quizzes.

The Bulls Head came runner-up for the award that celebrates innovative marketing and campaigning by publicans.

Daniel’s clever marketing idea saw customers in December given an envelope enclosing a prize that could be redeemed during the following months of January and February.

This offer transformed their trading levels during what are traditionally quiet months in the pub trade.