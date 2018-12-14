Brownsover artists help foodbank and church

Keen artists helped raise money for Rugby Foodbank by holding an exhibition.

Brownsover Art Group chose the charity because a foodbank is held at Christchurch every Friday.

Sue Dean, chair of the group, said the artists meet weekly at the church, in Helvellyn Way.

They gave £50 to the foodbank and £50 to the church.

She said: “We wanted to do something to help because it’s a charity close to home.”

John Hemmings received the donation on behalf of Rugby Foodbank.

He said he was delighted to receive the money.

For more information on Rugby Foodbank, visit http://rugby.foodbank.org.uk