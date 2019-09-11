Building control officers investigate the cause of partial house collapse in Rugby

Building control officers are investigating the cause of a partial house collapse on Claremont Road in Rugby.

A friend of the family said that around 3.45pm yesterday, September 10, the family's children came home to discover their Claremont Road home had partially collapsed.

The Advertiser understands that there was building work being undertaken on neighbouring property at the time.

A spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said officers from Warwick Building Control arrived on site at around 7pm yesterday after receiving a report a two-storey extension on a terraced property had collapsed.

They added that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Warwickshire Police attended the scene. - with the area being secured and a partial road closure put in place.

Then, at around 2am this morning, the gable end of the house collapsed.

The property was empty and nobody was injured, but the collapse is understood to have destroyed two children's bedrooms and the kitchen.

The Rugby council spokesperson said: “Officers from Warwick Building Control have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and have a site meeting with a structural engineer this morning to assess the property.”

Warwick Building Control is a partnership between Rugby Borough Council, Warwick District Council and Daventry District Council - and the organisation runs the building control service in Rugby.

A friend of the family has launched a fundraising page - click here to find out more.