Burglars strike at two Rugby homes on the same night

Two homes in Rugby were burgled on the same night.

Both incidents are listed as taking place on either October 17 or 18.

Warwickshire Police say that at some point before 10.20am on October 18, offenders smashed windows to get into a home in Claremont Road, Rugby. The burglars entered the premises but it is not clear if anything was stolen.

Then at some point before 4.45pm on October 18, burglars entered a home in Stonemasons Yard, Rugby, possibly through an insecure window. Once inside, they stole a vehicle key and a quantity of cash from the master bedroom.

It is not known if the incidents are linked.