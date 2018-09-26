Coventry University in talks with Ryton Organic Gardens over deal

The fate of Ryton Organic Gardens may soon be decided as Coventry University told the Advertiser it is in talks with the charity.

A spokesperson for Coventry University said: “We are pleased to be in advanced talks with Garden Organic with whom we have had a strong working relationship for decades. These positive discussions are ongoing. Consequently, we cannot comment further at this time.”

The news comes after the charity listed the site, located between Wolston and Ryton-on-Dunsmore, for sale in February this year due to what it said are high running costs.

Garden Organic confirmed it is in talks with the university.

The charity’s CEO, James Campbell, said it has worked with Coventry University since the 1980s, and the institution would be a ‘preferred partner’.

Negotiations are likely to take months, he added.