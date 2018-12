Tickets are on sale for Dunchurch's Tanks, Trucks and Firepower show 2019.

The event is usually held over the August Bank Holiday, and sees land near Dunchurch transformed into an arena for military reenactments and displays of firepower.

2018's event was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances' - but organisers have taken to social media to confirm that 2019's show will go ahead as usual.

To learn more, or to buy tickets, click here.