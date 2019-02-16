Half-term fun for Peter Rabbit fans at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

Peter Rabbit has inspired a packed programme of half-term fun next week at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

To celebrate the arrival of the Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem exhibition in Rugby, youngsters can hop to it and hit the Welly Boot Trail.

You can pick up a map from the Art Gallery and Museum before hitting the trail in the town centre to find the welly boot clues which can help solve a simple puzzle.

The trail ends in Caldecott Park, where successful hunters can claim a special treat at Gloria and Lil's at the Tool Shed Cafe, sponsors of the Welly Boot Trail.

The half-term programme includes the first Make It Saturday of the exhibition's run on February 16, where youngsters can create a toadstool out of clay. Suitable for five to 11-year-olds, places cost £3.50.

On Wednesday February 20 the gallery hosts a free Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle hedgehogs workshop, where visitors can get crafty and create a hedgehog to take home.

The drop-in session, suitable for all ages, runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Throughout Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem's visit to Rugby, families can join the hunt for dozens of carrots, radishes and bunny ears which have been hidden away in Caldecott Park, town centre flower beds and the Asda store in Chapel Street, one of the sponsors of the gallery's exhibition activity programme.

Participants in the hunt, sponsored by Houlton, can visit the gallery to guess the number of vegetables and bunny ears stowed away in the town, with the entrant closest to the grand total winning a bundle of Beatrix Potter prizes.

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem runs at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until April 27.

Curated by Penguin Ventures, part of Penguin Random House, and The River and Rowing Museum, the exhibition features rarely seen original illustrations and early manuscripts by Beatrix Potter from The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem also includes first editions and early merchandise, and encourages visitors to get involved - helping Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle hang up the laundry, visiting Mrs. Rabbit in her burrow and planting carrots in Mr. McGregor's garden.

During the half-term holiday the Art Gallery and Museum holds The Relaxed Hour, a session tailored for children on the autism spectrum.

The session runs on Thursday February 21 from 3.30pm to 5pm and gives children the opportunity to explore the Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem exhibition in a calm, quiet environment.

Cllr Sebastian Lowe, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: "The Peter Rabbit exhibition has proved incredibly popular since opening at the end of January and the half-term school holiday provides the perfect opportunity to pay a visit."

For more information about exhibitions and events at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk