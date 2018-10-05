New partnership could bring more jobs to Rugby

Extra support for growing businesses, new jobs and firms moving to the borough could be the outcome of a new partnership.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub is now working in partnership with Rugby Borough Council to deliver its wider economic development strategy.

The partnership follows CWLEP giving advice to Rugby businesses looking to grow over the past three years.

The work with the borough council will involve focusing on sustainable growth, both from within Rugby’s existing business community but also inward investment.

The council’s economic development activity will be focused on where it is needed both now by working with firms already in the town looking to grow, and also what will be needed in the future.

Part of that involves attracting new companies to Rugby, potentially bringing more jobs into the borough.

Cllr Sebastian Lowe, the council’s portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “We already have a prosperous local economy and low levels of unemployment but we know more can be done and we need to use all the resources at our disposal to reach our potential. Working in partnership with the Growth Hub gives us access to expertise and know-how that we wouldn’t otherwise have and I can only see our relationship and the benefits that brings for Rugby going from strength to strength.”

Rich Warren, account manager at the CWLEP Growth Hub, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, said: “CWLEP Growth Hub is well placed to support Rugby Borough Council in making the borough a great place to live and do business.”