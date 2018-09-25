Rugby Food and Drink Festival looks set to be the biggest and best so far

Rugby Food and Drink Festival looks set the be the biggest and best ever as it returns to the town this weekend.

On Saturday, September 29, between 10.30am and 5pm, the town will be transformed with stalls selling an array of food, a pop-up demonstration kitchen combined with entertainment and music.

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First Managing Director said: “The festival continues to grow in size and popularity and this year we have extended it along Regent Street and Bank Street.

“As well as some exciting and tasty food and drink offers we also have the pop-up kitchen, live music and children’s activities which provide a great day out for all the family.”

The festival will feature over 40 pop-up stalls, selling food ranging from Chinese, Indian, pizza, preserves, olives, crepes, cookies, fudge, ice-cream, breads, cheeses, wines and ciders.

For more information visit www.therugbytown.co.uk/foodanddrinkfestival or call Rugby Visitor centre on 01788 533217 or search for ‘Rugby Food and Drink Festival’ on Facebook and Twitter.

What’s on offer at the pop-up kitchen?

This year’s pop up kitchen will be in St Andrew’s Church. Rugbeians will have the chance to pick up tips, talk directly to chefs and sample delicious food.

From 10.45 to 11.15, author and chef Anne Marie Lambert will show onlookers how to cook four simple dishes at home using cheap ingredients.

From 12.45 to 2pm, Kwoklyn Wan will explore Chinese cuisine.

From 2.15 to 4pm Rugby’s own Julia Nonu will demonstrate sweet and savoury dishes.

From 4.15 to 4.45 staff from Rugby cafe Three will show you how to cook a simple pasta dish.