Rugby's Joto Hobbies is re-opening for one weekend only for a stock clearance sale

Many were saddened by the closure of Rugby's Joto Hobbies after 37 years - but the beloved store will open its doors for one last time to sell the remainder of its stock this weekend.

The former Joto Hobbies, famed for its Rugby rock and its Aladdin's cave layout, will reopen on Friday November 2 and Saturday November 3 for a flash sale offering 50 per cent off everything.

There are Scalextric, die-cast models, games ,art and craft materials and much much more.

The shop will be open from 9.30am.on both days and all purchases must be with cash only.

The shop was famous for its Rugby rock, but a lack of footfall in the town centre, combined with a rise in online shopping, prompted its owners to announce its closure in July, with its final day of trading on Saturday, September 8.