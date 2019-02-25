Rugby's Lawrence Sheriff pub receives zero hygiene score and is told to make 'urgent improvement'

Rugby's Lawrence Sheriff pub has received a food hygiene rating of zero out of five and been told to make urgent improvements to the management of food safety.

The High Street pub was saved from closure in March 2017 when it was bought by Stream Development Ltd after previous owners Wetherspoon's placed it on a list of pubs it wanted to get rid of.

Photo: Google Streetview.

And in April 2017, shortly after the pub passed into new ownership, it was given a hygiene rating of five - but on an inspection conducted on March 6 of 2018 the score was reduced to one.

In the latest inspection, carried out on January 14 of this year, the pub has been handed a score of zero.

In the category named management of food safety, which is concerned with what checks the pub has to ensure that food served is safe and what knowledge staff have of food safety, the pub was told that urgent improvement is required.

Inspectors also found that major improvement is necessary with regards to the 'cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building'.

For the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, inspectors said improvement was necessary.

The Advertiser has so far been unsuccessful in reaching the Lawrence Sheriff for comment.