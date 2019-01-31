Rugby's Pharmasea restaurant, formerly Summersault, to close in February

The Pharmasea restaurant and cocktail bar on High Street is set to close in February after facing challenges that 'are just too great'.

The owners of the seafood, tapas, grill and salad restaurant took to Facebook this morning, January 31, to announce that they would be closing in February.

Their statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that we will be shutting our doors permanently at 11.30pm on Saturday 16th February.

"The challenges that face this small business are just too great. We have enjoyed being part of this town and meeting you all. We do look forward to serving you all for the next few weeks, so please pop in."

Previous leaseholders Eileen and Mike Jeffs had run the famous Summersault restaurant in the building for 30 years before retiring and making way for the building to be revamped and opened as Pharmasea in September 2017.

The news comes after the closure of Joto Hobbies last year and the expected closure of Thornton's Cycle Centre in April.