Toys presenting strangulation and choking hazard were being sold in Rugby

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is warning residents after officers were able to purchase a potentially dangerous toy from a market stall in Rugby Central - formerly known as the Clock Towers.

As part of its work to protect young children from harm, Trading Standards carry out safety inspections to identify clothing, toys and other products that do not meet UK safety requirements and could therefore cause potential harm.

And during a safety inspection in the Rugby area, officers discovered a ‘Soft Toy – Holding Blanket’ being sold for £10 on a market stall in Rugby Central.

Officers bought the toy and found that it failed toy safety standards in three serious areas: it contained detachable parts, users could easy access to filling material and the loop feature holding the blanket did not break when tested.

Trading Standards said these defects present a choking and strangulation hazard to children.

All the dangerous toys have been voluntarily surrendered by the trader and investigations are continuing into the origin of the products.

According to the Child Accident Prevention Trust, asphyxia (which includes choking, strangling and suffocation) is the second most common cause of accidental child death in the UK, after road traffic accidents.

Anyone who has purchased one of these products is advised to stop children using the product immediately and products should be returned to the seller for a refund.

For advice on the safety of your products, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice

You can keep up to date with the latest product recalls on the Warwickshire Trading Standards Twitter page: twitter.com/WarksTSS