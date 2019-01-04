Yum Yum World world has business rates slashed by £50,000 - and will use the money to build a laser tag area

The partial owner of Yum Yum World has thanked Rugbeians for their support after a year-long dispute over business rates ended in the store's rates being slashed by £50,000.

The High Street business, which comprises a confectionery emporium complete with play areas and a museum, took to Facebook in December to announce they would be closing temporarily following a dispute over business rates that had gone unsolved.

Partial owner of the Yum Yum World, Simon Hawker, previously told the Advertiser he believes Yum Yum World was paying disproportionately high business rates and a year-long attempt to appeal the amount to central government, which sets the rates, had not brought any results.

But Mr Hawker spoke to the Advertiser today, January 4, to announce the dispute had ended in Yum Yum World's business rates being slashed from £139,000 to £89,000 - with the business also set to receive a refund on the money they were overpaying.

"I would like to thank the people of Rugby, our MP Mark Pawsey and the Rugby Advertiser for their support," he said.

"Without all the help we would not have got anywhere. Before this we couldn't invest anything, but now we're going to have money to use to build a laser tag area."