Businesses get behind Arden’s Angels fundraising drive to fulfil Rugby woman’s last wish

A team of brave Rugby ladies will fall from the skies to raise money for people with cancer.

Ten members of Arden’s Angels are taking part in a tandem skydive for the Arden Centre at University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust.

Lorraine Cottrell, Natasha Ann Cottrell, Lynne Addison, Jen Love, Nickie Brightwell, Caroline Turner, Carmen Curtlin and Nicky Linford.

Nickie Brightwell, Michelle Mills, Nicky Linford, Fiona Mills, Caroline Turner, Jen Love, Carmen Curtlin, Lynne Addison, Lorraine Cottrell and Natasha Cottrell have been inspired to do the jump on June 10 in honour of their friend Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer.

Nickie said: “Jumping out of a plane really can’t be that bad compared to what cancer sufferers have to go through.

“Each one of us has a personal reason for doing this to help Tracie or their own personal reason.

“Two things each of us has in common is we are all scared and we all want to raise a lot of money for the Arden Centre. All of us know people who have been there or are currently attending.”

Tracie said: “I originally wanted to do the jump and try and raise £10k myself, like I did five years ago when I raised £11.5k for Breast Cancer Care.

“Unfortunately, I was told in November 2018 that the disease had spread to my lymph nodes and chest wall, this last week I have been told that the disease has continued to spread and has now gone to the muscle. Breast cancer is the muscle is very rare and there is only a 0.2% of this happening.”

Tracie said her last wish it to raise as much as she can for the Arden Centre.

“I want to give something back to the Arden Centre. It helps so many people,” she said.

“My diagnosis is now very poor and sadly a jump by me could cause a further spread of this debilitating disease. I beg and plead anyone who can get involved does and if you know of any sponsors who would sponsor each of the jumpers I would be so grateful. My last wish is to help others that will follow me in this journey and smash my previous fundraiser of £11.5k. Please share the life out of this post folks.

“These incredible women are doing this for me, for cancer and for the Arden Centre - and most of them are afraid of heights. This fundraiser is not for the benefit of a big known charity, it for our local cancer centre, the one that will help your friends, your family in the future.

“Please show your support and lastly for those affected or have loved ones on this journey, never give up.”

Arden’s Angels would like to thank their current sponsors who are Quick Service Logistics, The Half Moon Rugby, Minx Moo Gift Frames, Linda Reynolds Personal Travel Agent, CS Carpentry Rugby, Rugby Workers Club, Guy Samlon Jaguar Coventry, Nu-Phalt and Penny from Salters of Rugby, Anne Marie’s Florist Dunchruch and Ian Gall Pest Control.

Sponsors should contact Nickie Brightwell on 07402 665184 or nickie149@me.com

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NickieBrightwell