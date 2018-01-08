Call 999 if you see this wanted man

Hertfordshire Constabulary is appealing for help to find a wanted man who may have links to Rugby.

Thirty-one-year-old Sebastian Lucas, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with a robbery which happened at the Garden Square Shopping Centre, Central Approach, Letchworth on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

He is also known as Sebastian Joao.

It is believed Sebastian could be in East London although he has links to Rugby, Manchester, Stafford and Lincoln.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Sebastian - if you see him you should call police immediately on 999.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary immediately via 101, asking for Detective Constable Ben Stacey.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.