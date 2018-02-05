Can you help Warwickshire's veterans?

The UK’s oldest armed forces charity is in desperate need for volunteers to support veterans in Warwickshire who are feeling lonely and isolated.

The latest research by SSAFA, the armed forces charity, has found that more than 41 per cent of British veterans surveyed, aged 25-45, have felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the armed forces.

Christine Cribb, head of volunteering at SSAFA, the armed forces charity, said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life.

“After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

“They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them.”

When asked by SSAFA, 22 per cent of veterans stated they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

In a bid to meet this need and ensure no veteran’s call goes unanswered, the SSAFA Warwickshire Branch is urgently appealing to residents to join its network of volunteers and provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans.

Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability, and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to life as a civilian.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need.

This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

A military background is not necessary to volunteer.

To learn more about volunteering for the charity, visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.