Canine massage in Rugby is not to be sniffed at

Help is at hand for Rugby pooches in need of a boost.

Debbie Sheffield runs Pro-K9 Massage which offers clinical canine therapy.

It’s a non-invasive holistic therapy, suitable for all types of dogs, breeds and ages and has a number of benefits. It can help improve mobility, flexibility and range of movement, reduce pain, stiffness and swelling and help dogs cope better with arthritis/orthopaedic conditions.

Debbie said: “We attended Crufts as part of the Canine Massage Guild and will be at the Pawprints Rescue Dog Show on May 20 at Old Laurentians RFC, giving free muscular health checks.”

Telephone 07870 554353 quoting PROK9 for £5 off your first appointment.