A car on the driveway of a Bilton house was found on fire last night (Saturday May 19).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Rugby to the scene on Plexfield Road at 9pm.

On arrival, crews found the car well alight on driveway and used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish it.

Warwickshrie Police was requested to attend.

The fire was put out at just after 9.30pm.