Caring Rugby couple help hungry children in world’s poorest countries

Two retired school employees are now supporting a charity that packages and distributes food to hungry children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Husband and wife Elaine and Andy Stock went back to Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College to share their experiences with the students.

They volunteer with ‘Feed the Hungry’ and have recently returned from a visit to Africa where they helped children and young people in Kibera, Kenya.

Feed the Hungry was founded in 1987 and since then has delivered more than £156 million of food and supplies to hungry people in 92 nations.

Currently, more than 250,000 children are being reached through the charity’s programme, which works with local churches and partners in providing food and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Former assistant head-teacher Elaine said: “We have been very privileged to have visited Kenya to be able to help feed and educate the young people there. Many of the people in the Kibera area live in extreme poverty yet they value their education. Helping to feed them so that they can attend school is so very important and that is why we’re taking our experiences to schools and businesses so they, too, can help.”

Headteacher, Alison Davies, said: “We are very grateful to Elaine and Andy for their visits back to AVS to share their experiences with our students in assemblies. Throughout the year we support a number of charities and it has been really useful for our students to hear first hand how charitable donations can make a difference.”