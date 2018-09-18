Cat walks into Rugby supermarket, knocks over a box of cat food and takes a nap in the aisle

This is the comical moment a hungry cat was spotted trying to raid a supermarket's shelves for its favourite treats after sneaking into a Rugby Tesco.
The cheeky white moggy was spotted by stunned shoppers at the Tesco Express store on the lookout for food last Wednesday.
It had strolled into the shop in Rugby, at around 9am before making a beeline for the pet food aisle.
After seemingly browsing the treats, it knocked over a Go-Cat box of treats priced at £2.49 before curling up for a rest on the supermarket floor.
Shopper Melanie Morris-Jones, 39, said she had to double take when she spotted the chubby puss "chilling out" by the cat food.
The mum-of-two, from Rugby, said “I had just popped in to the Tesco to get a drink and some food before work.
“I came across the cat just lying there next to the box of cat food it had knocked off.
“It had clearly tried to go for the food but I don’t know it must have just given up.
“I asked the cashier if she knew there was a cat over in the pet aisle.
“She said yes she knew it was there and that it was a regular.
“I’m not sure who owned it – but it was completely chilled out. The cat looked like it didn’t even care.
“The fact that it was lying there was really funny. I had to take a picture and post it on Facebook.
“To be honest I didn’t expect it to get so much attention.
“It was a bit ironic that the cat was down that aisle as it looked quite plump and well-looked after.
"Its certainly not something you see every day."