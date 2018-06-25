Celebrating cultural diversity at Rugby nursery

International cultures are being celebrated at a Rugby nursery to tie in with the World Cup.

Children at Busy Bees have been learning about the traditional food, dress and music of the 32 countries taking part.

Activities included dressing up in sports clothes, arts and crafts, around the world fruit tasting, a football day and a World Cup baking day.

Manager Natalie Hall said: “The World Cup is the perfect opportunity for our children to experience and better understand different cultures from around the globe, as well as learn about the importance of being active and healthy. It’s all part of our commitment to giving children the best start in life.”