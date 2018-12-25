Celebrities Prunella Scales and Timothy West at Braunston book launch

Dozens of literary enthusiasts enjoyed passages read by actors and canal enthusiasts Timothy West and Prunella Scales at Braunston’s first festival of words.

Attendees braved the December cold to hear the pair, who were guests of honour at the event hosted by All Saints Church Braunston, by kind permission of the vicar, Reverend Nat White.

Two books were launched, the first being A Summer on the Nene by BB, with illustrations by D J Watkins-Pitchford.

This is a facsimile reprint by the CanalBookShop - and sponsored by Braunston Marina - of a now scarce and important book covering two voyages in a small boat on the River Nene in 1966, in the twilight years of river carrying.

Tim Coghlan of Braunston Marina chaired the presentation, talking to the vice-chairman of the BB Society, Chris Coles.

The book is available for purchase at £15.95 – online from The CanalBookShop or at the Braunston Marina shop.

Following this was Andree’s War, How One Young Woman Outwitted the Nazis, written by Francelle Bradford White about her mum’s experiences, gained from her diaries and their conversations.

Tim Coghlan also chaired this session, interviewed Francelle, with selected passages chosen by her, which were then read by Timothy West and Prunella Scales.

Copies of the book can be ordered through Braunston Marina - call 01788 891373.

David Laing, Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, who presided over the event, said: “I congratulate the organisers for the success of the first Braunston Literary Festival.”