Centenarian Nancy, from Rugby, sets her sight on helicopter trip

Rugby woman celebrated her 100th birthday on June 9. But Nancy Crane, of Clifton Court Nursing Home, is not about to slow down.

he great-grandmother of four tried ice skating for the first time last year and is now planning to go on a helicopter trip to see how much Rugby has changed since she was born as one of seven children in 1918.

Karen Tait, manager at Clifton Court Nursing Home, said: “Nancy holds a dear place in all our hearts. She thoroughly enjoyed the birthday party we organised for her and her family. She has been overwhelmed with all the gifts and cards she received, not only from Her Majesty the Queen but also local schools and businesses.”

Nancy is still active walking unaided as well as being an avid reader. Nancy was born on Newbold Road, later moving with her family to Parkfield Road.

Nancy married Dennis Crane and they bought a home on Norman Road - where they had their son, Geoff. She moved to Clifton Court in February 2015.