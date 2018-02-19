Ceremony at new Brownsover surgery site 'beginning of the end' of residents' turmoil

The start of building work on the GP surgery in Brownsover marks the ‘beginning of the end’ of turmoil for residents, who were left without a surgery when Bow Fell closed in 2015.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey officially marked the start of building work in a ‘turf-cutting' ceremony which took place on Friday, February 16.

Jake Stevenson, of the Brownsover Patient Action Group, said the ceremony marked the beginning of the end of what has been at times a ‘nightmare’ for residents.

Cllr Carolyn Robbins said residents have at points wondered whether the building of the surgery would really happen.

She said: “It’s been soul-destroying at times.

“Three years ago the trees were cleared from the site and nothing happened. It’s a relief to get to the stage where we think it’s really happening.”

Mr Pawsey, who previously raised the issue in Parliament at PMQs, gave a thanks to Brownsover Patient Action Group for their patience.

He said: “It’s been a difficult three years.

"I am confident that everything will now move quickly and that local residents will soon be able to enjoy the replacement surgery and community facility.

“The Brownsover Patients Action Group led by Jake Stevenson, Mike McCarthy and Kamal Mehta, deserve an enormous amount of credit for all of the work that they have done to get us to this point and I will continue to work closely with them and the NHS to ensure that this project is delivered on time.

"Hopefully in a few months we will be cutting the ribbon on the new building.

The £2.3 million development in Bow Fell will provide a 624-square metre GP surgery, and a 100-sqm community facility as well as parking and landscaping with construction due to be complete by the end of 2018.

Solihull-based contractor Greswolde Construction was appointed to build the facility by NHS Property Services, which is delivering the scheme on behalf of NHS England, Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group and Rugby Borough Council.

The project cleared its final NHS approvals in late 2017 and local people have seen site preparation and initial work throughout January 2018.