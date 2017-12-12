Christmas Church Services in Rugby

Here’s a round up of Christmas church services in the Rugby area.

Brinklow Chapel, Broad Street, Brinklow - Sunday, December 24, 4pm, Christmas Eve Service.

Grapevine Christian Fellowship, Hillmorton – Christmas Eve, 10am Family service. There is no Christmas morning service.

Methodist Church Centre Russelheim Way, Rugby - Sunday, December 17, 10.30am All Age Worship; Christmas Eve, 6.30 Carols by Candlelight –followed by mince pies and hot drinks in the hall; Christmas Day, 10.30am Morning Service.

Methodist Church Dunchurch - Friday, December 15, 2pm, Cake and Carols with Dunchurch Junior School Choir.

New Life Church 28-42 Railway Terrace, Rugby – Monday, December 18, 10.30am, Christmas Carols and Children’s Nativity Presentation, Mary-Jess Christmas Concert with Beth Ford and The Strawhouse Choir; Booking essential – tickets from www.newlifechurchrugby.com/maryjess; December 25, 10am Christmas Day service.

Overslade Church, Overslade Community Centre, Buchanan Road – December 17, 10.30 A service of readings and carols.

Paddox Methodist Church, Dunsmore Avenue - Family Carol services Sunday, December 17, 10.30am and 6.30pm; Christingle Service Tuesday Deceber 19 at 5pm; Nativity Service Sunday, December 24 at 10.30am; Christmas Eve Communion 11.30pm.

Rugby Baptist Church, Regent Place – Saturday, December 16, 10am Christmas Holiday Club (infants and juniors), December 17, 10.30am, Family Nativity Service, 6.30pm, Lessons and Carols by Candlelight; Christmas Eve, 10.30am Morning Worship with children and youth groups; 6.30pm Candlelit Family Service; Christmas Day, 10.30am- 11.30am Family Service.

Rugby Evangelical Free Church, Railway Terrace - Friday, December 22 , 7.30pm, Carols by Candlelight followed by refreshment; Christmas Eve, 10.30 and 6pm Christmas Services of Worship; Christmas Day, 10.30am Service of Worship.

Rugby United Reformed Church, 40 Hillmorton Road – Sunday, December 17, 6.30pm Carol Service; Christmas Eve, 10.30am Family Advent Service, 5.30pm Christmas Eve Family Service, 11.30pm, Midnight Service; Christmas Day, 10am service.

St Andrew’s, Church Street - Sunday, December 17, 6pm Candlelit Christmas Carol Service; December 23, 4pm, Christingle Service; Christmas Eve, 8am Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer), 10.30am, Choral Eucharist, 4pm Christingle Service, 11.30pm, Midnight Mass with Blessing of the Crib; Christmas Day, 8am Holy Communion,10.30am Family Choral Eucharist.

St Botolph’s, Newbold - Sunday, December 17, 6.30pm Carol Service; Christmas Eve, 10.45am Holy Communion, 4.15pm Candlelight Service, 11.45pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day, 10.45am Holy Communion.

St George’s, Hillmorton – Sunday, December 17, 4.30pm Carol Service, no 6pm service; December 19, 10.45am Pre-School & Toddler Nativity; Christmas Eve, 8.30am Holy Communion, 10am no service, 4.30pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day, 10am Family Communion.

St John, Long Lawford – Christmas Eve, 9am Holy Communion, 6.30pm Carol Service; Christmas Day, 9am Holy Communion.

St John the Baptist, The Locks, Hillmorton - Sunday, December 17, 6pm, Festival of Lessons and Carols, followed by seasonal refreshments; December 19, 5pm, Messy Christmas at church; Christmas Eve, 5pm Carols by Candlelight, 11.30pm Midnight Holy Communion; Christmas Day, 10am Family Holy Communion

St Mark’s, Bilton – Sunday, December 17, 6pm, Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols; Christmas Eve, 10am Holy Communion (Common Worship) said service, 3pm Crib Service, 6pm Carols by Candlelight; 11.30am Midnight Mass (Common Worship), Christmas Day 8am Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer) with Hymns, 10am Family Holy Communion (Common Worship)

St Matthew’s & St Oswald’s, Lawford Road – Sunday, December 17, 6pm, ‘Hope is Born’ a candlelit service of readings and carols followed by mulled wine and mince pies; Christmas Eve, 5pm Crib Service, a children’s Nativity for all ages, 11pm Christmas Night Communion, see in Christmas Day by remembering the coming of Jesus; Christmas Day, 10.30am, a Christmas Celebration, festive worship for all the family.

St Peter John, Clifton Road – Sunday December 17, 4pm, Carols by Candlelight. Traditional carols and readings plus mulled wine; December 20, 7pm, Blue Christmas, a quieter, more reflective service for those who find Christmas hard for any reason; Christmas Eve, 4pm, Crib Service for children of all ages, a ‘turn up and take part’ nativity service. The church can provide costumes for shepherds, angels and kings or people can bring their children dressed up; 11.30pm Midnight Communion; Christmas Day, 10am Family Celebration of Christmas with Communion.

Salvation Army, Bennfield Road - Sunday, December 17, 4pm Community Carol Service in aid of Prostate Cancer, with Salvation Army Band and choir and Revel C of E School choir; December 24, 10.30am Morning Worship, 4pm, Carol Service; Christmas Day, 10.30 Family Worship.