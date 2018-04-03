Church-goers help Rugby Foodbank

Generous church-goers came to the rescue when they heard Rugby Foodbank was running low on instant noodles.

In just two weeks, 275 packs of instant noodles were collected through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Alana Withington, from the church, said: “It was very exciting to be involved in this project, watching people bring in loads and loads of packets of noodles. The foodbank does such a good job, I was pleased that we were able to help in this way.”

Emma Horton, from Rugby Foodbank, said: “We would like to thank the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their proactive support.

“Well done to everyone.”