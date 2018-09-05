Church organises string of events to raise money after falling victim to £30,000 lead theft

A 15th century Rugby church that was left open to the elements in May by lead thieves has organised a string of events to raise money for a new roof.

On the morning of Sunday May 27, in the wake of severe rain and flash flooding, the vicar of St Botolph’s church discovered water and daylight coming through gaps in the roof – it emerged that lead thieves had stripped large sections of the roof.

This was the second such incident, meaning the church could not claim the £30,000 needed to replace the roof through insurance.

Through various efforts, including Newbold Brownies holding a sponsored silence which raised £400, the parish has raised £4,000 towards the repairs.

Churchwarden Mike Beevers said the community has come together to do its best to raise the money, but it is not wealthy enough to do it alone.

Despite large portions of the roof having to be covered in plastic sheeting, which leaks in heavy rain, the church has remained open for services and functions.

“The community has handled it with a lot of resilience and a lot of good will,” Mr Beevers said.

Fundraising events at the church include a coffee evening at 7.30pm on September 6.

Then Long Lawford Community Choir (LLCC), Choral Belles and Rugby 5 will be singing at St Botolph’s from 7.30pm on September 29.

The church will be open for Heritage Open Day from 2-3pm on September 8 and 9. And from 7.30pm on October 12 Rugby Male Voice Choir will hold a concert.

Tickets for both concerts can be bought on the door. Visit bit.ly/2CiRusq for a full list of coming events.

Visit bit.ly/2MLmbep to donate directly to the church’s roof fund.