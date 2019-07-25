Climate emergency declared by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council has today (Thursday July 25) declared a climate emergency.

Labour, Green and the Lib Dems wanted the Tory-lead full council to agree clear goals towards being a zero carbon organisation by 2025.

Climate change protesters outside Warwickshire County Council's headquarters at Shire Hall in Warwick.

After negotiation a compromise motion was agreed with the Conservatives.

The council will now agree target dates for carbon reduction within six months.

Green Party group leader Cllr Jonathan Chilvers said: “We've been working hard to engage with all parties on this issue.

"I will now be looking to see the Conservative-led Council to act in this light and agree ambitious and achievable targets to be zero carbon within 6 months.

"Warwickshire County Council has declared that we face an emergency.

"An emergency means we need to take calm, urgent and decisive action. An emergency means that it is not business as usual. We face a major threat to our security and our everyday lives.

"It’s time to change.”