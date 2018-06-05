Clovis puts heart into helping people in Rugby

Here is the latest column from Warwickshire CAVA, based in Rugby.

National Volunteers’ Week takes place this week.

This week we are highlighting the great work done by one of Rugby’s many volunteers.

Clovis Blake came to see Carol Kavanagh, volunteering co-ordinator at WCAVA, earlier this year.

He had been through some bad times, was looking for paid work and thought that volunteering would be a good option.

Carol put him in touch with the British Heart Foundation and he soon started volunteering there.

Clovis said: “I love working at the British Heart Foundation – everyone is treated with respect and dignity, and it is great to be part of a team and make new friends.

“I am also undertaking an NVQ in retail.”

Ruth Latham, who is one of the managers at the shop, said: “Clovis is a kind, humorous man who is more than helpful in every way.

“He is always smiling and lights up the day for anyone who comes into contact with him.

“We hope that by achieving his NVQ in retail he will find enough confidence to apply for a paid job very soon.”

The British Heart Foundation has a great team of volunteers and staff from very diverse backgrounds.

They have a huge variety of volunteer roles - currently they are looking to recruit a volunteer driver as well as colleagues for the shop floor and till.

You can find out about these opportunities and others in Rugby by telephoning (01788) 539578 or, alternatively, email ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk.