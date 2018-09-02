Community group will run public room at new Brownsover surgery

The Brownsover Community Association (BCA) looks set to run the new community room being built as part of the estate’s new medical centre.

Land for the new medical practice was provided by Rugby Borough Council on the basis that the new building included a community room, with the freehold for it being taken by the council.

At Rugby Borough Council’s cabinet meeting on September 3 a report will recommend that BCA is given the lease for running the new room once it opens.

BCA already runs a patient’s forum, a community café, and a job club and has the stated key aim of improving the quality of life for all Brownsover residents.

BCA plans for the space include an internet café for the local community, homework club, hosting services that tackle a range of social exclusion issues such as skills gaps, access to work, financial capability and housing support, and allowing the space to be hired/used by the local community.

The report to the cabinet recommends the lease takes the form of a peppercorn rent, and that BCA is responsible for all maintenance, utilities, repairs, security, insurance, rates and other charges.

The new medical practice building is expected to be finished in the autumn.