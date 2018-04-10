Community school in Brownsover hits the grade

Staff and pupils at Brownsover Community School are celebrating after a recent Ofsted inspection rated it as “good”.

Elisa Basnett, headteacher, said: “We are so delighted with our Ofsted report. It really captures everything that makes Brownsover Community School such a great place. “From the amazing children, staff and parents who all work together to ensure that every child has the very best learning journey they can, to recognising the strong practice that we all work so hard together to achieve.”