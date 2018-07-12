Competition for young people to design trophy and flag for men's cycling tour coming to Warwickshire

Young people are being given the chance to have pivotal roles in Britain’s biggest professional cycling race when it comes through Warwickshire.

Huge names in the world of cycling will be in the county as it hosts the fourth stage of the 2018 OVO Energy Tour of Britain on Wednesday September 5.

Flag winner - Nadia Opalczewska, pupil at St Benedicts School Roman Catholic'Primary School in Atherstone, was the winner of the start flag competition for the OVO Energy Womens Tour. He she is on the start line with along with the Mayor of North Warwickshire, Cllr Denise Clews, and one of Warwickshire's most decorated athletes, Sue Harrison.

The county has already hosted a stage of the OVO Women's Tour in June, which finished in Leamington.

Warwickshire County Council wants schools and colleges to get involved.

Secondary school and college students in all five Warwickshire districts are being asked to take part in competitions to design the start flag for the event and the Warwickshire stage winner trophy.

Entrants can work in any medium to draw the image and the winners design will then be used in the cycling event.

The winner of the trophy competition will get to come along to the race and present their trophy to the winning cyclist, while the winner of the flag competition will get the chance to start the race. Both artists will also win goody bags.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, said:“After the success of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Warwickshire for the third year running, we could not be more excited to have the OVO Energy Tour of Britain coming through the county.

“We do this competition with the Women’s Tour and it always proves a huge success and gives young people a chance to showcase their artistic talents.

“We hope as many schools and colleges throughout the whole of the county get involved and show their support for the Tour of Britain’s very first visit to Warwickshire.”

Stage Four of the road race will be starting in Nuneaton town centre, make its way around Warwickshire and end in Leamington.

The 185km stage will pass through all five Warwickshire districts and boroughs.

Competitors will set off from Nuneaton and head towards Atherstone before taking in the North Warwickshire countryside.

It will then head to the University of Warwick, before passing Kenilworth and Warwick Castles. Heading south into Stratford, competitors will also have to take on three SKODA King of the Mountain climbs again – a total ascent of more than 1,700 metres.

The first of those will be at Ilmington, before the second at Edge Hill, just on the outskirts of Arlescote while the third comes in Burton Dassett Country Park.

It will then head through Moreton Morrell, Wellesbourne, Kineton, Tysoe and Shipston-on-Stour, Fenny Compton and Southam, and then towards Princethorpe near Rugby before finishing in Leamington.

All competition entries must be posted to Aaron Corsi, Warwickshire County Council, Infrastructure and Regeneration, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday July 25. Judging will take place on Tuesday July 31. All participating schools will be notified of the results soon after.

Enter here