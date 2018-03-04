Concern over missing 14-year-old boy from Rugby

A 14-year-old boy from Rugby is missing.

Police are hoping the public can help find Osirus Jones, who was last seen in Rugby on Thursday February 22.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180403-111302005

He is described as black, of a thin build, around 6’ 3”.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured body warmer and white tracksuit bottoms.

Osirus is known to frequent Long Lawford.

Officers are growing concerned for Osirus’ welfare and are asking anyone with any information to please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.