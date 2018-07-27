Contracts awarded for £5.6 million new road on edge of Rugby

Contracts worth £5.6million have been handed out to a major engineering firm who has been tasked with building new roads on the edge of Rugby.

Galliford Try will now start work on the scheme which will link the new development of Houlton - where 6,200 homes are to be built on the old radio mast site - with the rest of the town.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for finance and property, Cllr Peter Butlin, said the scheme carried no financial risk because it was fully funded by the housing developer and the money was ring-fenced for the works specified.

Cllr Butlin told this week’s Full Council meeting: “The good news story about this is that it is a link road brought forward by Homes England so that it alleviates the trigger of getting so many houses built and the implications for Hillmorton itself.”

Part of the scheme will see changes to the traffic lights at the junction of Clifton Road and Butlers Leap, a new junction between the link road and Hillmorton Lane and new traffic signals at the bridge on The Kent with associated footway improvements.

Councillors voted to award the contracts.